Oshkosh School District receives nearly $100k grant from DHS

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) received a grant almost totaling $100,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The grant is part of the DHS’s COVID-19 Vaccination Community Outreach initiative. The grant is for $99,997.36 and will be used to promote health equity and will allow the District to expand its community outreach efforts, according to the District.

“OASD staff members have worked tirelessly to build trusted relationships between school and home with our over 9,000 students and their families,” says Julie Conrad, OASD Director of Curriculum and Assessment.

The OASD says it is planning a community education campaign to have a better understanding and improve vaccine access. The initiative is expected to run throughout the summer months.

“The District intends to promote COVID-19 information and vaccination access information to all OASD families, specifically targeting families who face economic, literacy, and language barriers,” says Linda Pierron, OASD Director of Special Education and the designated administrator of the community outreach grant.

For more information regarding the grant program visit the DHS’s website.