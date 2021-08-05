Oshkosh School District releases 2021-22 school year plans, face coverings optional

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) announced their COVID-19 plans for the upcoming year.

In a release, the OASD has revised their COVID-19 protocols and included optional face coverings and a regular review process throughout the school year.

The OASD also does not expect to have multiple learning models for the upcoming year. Students will have access to in-person instruction and for those looking for virtual learning, the OASD says its eAcademy is an option.

“As we prepare for the 2021-22 school year, our District priority is to have students in schools, even as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Superintendent Dr. Bryan Davis.

Officials say they will continue to review the protocols as the year goes on and as the pandemic situation evolves. Some of the options they will consider are:

Required face coverings

Extended quarantines

Capacity limits

Increased sanitization protocols

The OASD is also encouraging people to get vaccinated and provided a list of vaccination clinics in Winnebago County.

Currently, the OASD has the following guidelines in place for the upcoming school year:

Field trips will be allowed for the 2021-22 school year

All OASD athletic teams will follow all WIAA requiremenets related to COVID-19

No capacity limits for spectators at school events

Assigned seating will conintue to be used in the classroom

There could be additional and more restrictive meeasures for elementary students

For more information visit the OASD’s website.