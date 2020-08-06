Oshkosh school district releases back-to-school plan

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education has approved a back-to-school plan that includes bringing students to in-person classes.

According to the plan, students in Pre-K through 5th grade will attend school in a modified, in-person learning session. Students in grades 6 through 12 will start the year in a hybrid learning model.

The Oshkosh Area School District Board, the elementary-level students will mostly attend face-to-face classes, but some may participate in learning activities from home due to quarantine or isolation. New safety precautions are in place to ensure distancing and cleaning, according to officials.

For students in grades 6 through 12, half of the students will attend in-person classes while the other half learns from home in an A/B schedule format. Students would alternate days at school and at home. Learning activities at home could be synchronous, asynchronous, or a combination of

the two.

Many other Northeast Wisconsin school districts have released their back to school plans.

