OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh School District is launching a food truck that gives students of all abilities a chance to learn, and is described as the first of its kind in the United States.

The food truck is called the Brewing Futures Mobile CAFE (Coaching Ability for Employment) and is a customized and fully accessible food truck. The truck will be seen at upcoming community events and businesses.

OASD students who are receiving special education services will operate the truck. This ‘mobile classroom’ will help provide students with special needs real-life working opportunities and helps engage with the local community.

“We know that being employed and having a sense of accountability and responsibility is positively life-changing. This exciting project demonstrates our commitment and investment in connecting our students with special needs to their community, securing jobs, and being gainfully employed,” said Linda Pierron, Oshkosh Area School District Director of Special Education.

The district bought the food truck with the help of a federal grant. The truck reportedly arrived in Oshkosh this week, and staff is working on getting equipment installed and doing inspections.

Once everything is complete, officials say the truck will debut this summer at community events and local businesses. The menu will be flexible and feature primarily beverages and prepackaged and prepared food. That will include coffee drinks, bagels, muffins, fruit cups and other items.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen in the coming weeks.

More information can be found on the OASD’s website.