Oshkosh school transitioning back to hybrid learning, says district

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh school will transition back to hybrid learning on Thursday after moving to virtual learning at the start of the week.

On August 31, the Oshkosh Area School District announced two schools – Oshkosh North High School and Merrill Middle School – would begin the school year online ‘due to staffing limitations and circumstances.’

OASD says the staffing issues were due to staff testing positive for COVID-19 and the need to quarantine several staff members essential to a face-to-face hybrid environment.

On September 2, OASD announced Oshkosh North would transition back to hybrid learning, meaning students in ‘Group B’ will report for in-person learning on Thursday while students in ‘Group A’ participate in virtual learning.

“This transition back to Hybrid Learning was expedited as a result of the District’s ability to secure alternative coverage for key staff positions impacted by COVID-19 exposure. This solution was confirmed this morning. Please understand that the required staff quarantine periods involved in this situation have not been compromised; instead, an alternative solution was developed that allows the school to safely open for in-person learning,” OASD said in a release.

Merrill Middle School will remain in its virtual learning platform.

