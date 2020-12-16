Oshkosh schools to allow family members to attend sports events

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District will allow two family members per student-athlete to attend home winter sports events in 2020-21.

According to a release this will begin on Thursday Dec. 17.

No admission fee will be charged and additional information will be shared with families by their child’s head coach.

No tickets will be sold or available to the public. For road games, the OASD will abide by the home school’s policies.

All family members in attendance at OASD home events must wear masks and sit socially distanced. No food or beverage carry-ins will be allowed and no concessions will be provided.

Spectators must arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start and will be required to leave immediately following the conclusion of the event.

This decision was made after careful consideration, review of COVID-19 safety protocols, and conversations with the Winnebago County Health Department.

Each OASD high school will continue to live stream all home athletic events during the 2020-21 winter season.

Events will be streamed to each high school’s official athletic YouTube channels: