Oshkosh schools to transition to hybrid learning next week

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Students in the Oshkosh Area School District will transition to hybrid learning next week.

According to a letter shared with families, the district is prepared to move into Model 3: Hybrid Learning effective Thursday, Nov. 12.

The planned transition is district-wide to all grades, by individual classes, grades, and/or schools may be unable to return to hybrid learning due to COVID-19 positive cases and quarantine periods, including staff quarantine periods.

The Oshkosh Area School District says all decisions were made with consultation from the Winnebago County Health Department “and with the commitment that we will follow our

safety protocols.”

“If the Department advised that it was not safe for us to resume hybrid learning, we would not be taking this approach.”

The Oshkosh Area School District says it will have a scheduled return to Model 4: Virtual Learning for the weeks of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. and Jan. 4-8.

“This planned temporary return to virtual learning is meant to help mitigate a possible increase in COVID-19 spread as a result of the impact of holiday travel and increased social interactions in the community,” the district says. “The decision to transition at this time is based on the latest data available, specifically a two-week downward data trend, as well as staff quarantine levels, internal contact tracing ability, testing ability, and substitute availability.”

Officials say OASD has access to COVID-19 data for students, expanded contact tracing process, increased testing capacity for staff, and an increase in its ability to staff schools amid required staff quarantine periods.

Over the latest two week window of Oct. 15-29, 20 students across the district have been reported to health officials as testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest Stories