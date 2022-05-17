OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oshkosh who previously had a First Degree Sexual Assault conviction back in 1989 was arrested after he tried to meet a 13-year-old girl.

According to authorities, 60-year-old Kevin Mueller was arrested on May 16. Mueller was arrested when he arrived at a prearranged meeting spot with a 13-year-old girl.

Mueller reportedly started exchanging instant messages in early May with someone who he thought was the parent of a 13-year-old girl living in Oshkosh. He allegedly showed repeated interest in engaging in sexual activity with the child.

He also reportedly sent pornographic images of himself that he wanted shared with the child. Mueller was actually talking with an undercover law enforcement agent. Local and federal authorities arrested Mueller when he arrived at the meeting spot.

Officials say that Mueller faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years and up to life in prison if convicted of his enticement charge.

Mueller faces charges of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.