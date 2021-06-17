Oshkosh sex offender found in Las Vegas after cutting off GPS tracker

(WFRV) – Authorities have been looking for an Oshkosh man after he cut off his GPS bracelet back in 2019, and he was found nearly 1,800 miles away in Las Vegas.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, Lloyd Pitzen was found on June 11 in a casino in Las Vegas. Pitzen was taken into custody by US Marshals.

Back in 2019, Pitzen cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and ran away from a TLP house at 1105 Jefferson Street in Oshkosh. Two months early in October, Pizten was released from prison and moved into the house on Jefferson Street.

Pitzen was convicted in 1982 of four counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault. One of the victims was a 15-year-old female stranger. The other three victims were adult females, and he entered all of the victim’s bedrooms while they were sleeping.

In 2004 Pitzen was convicted of a drug-related offense and between 2004 and 2016 he was convicted of several sex registry violations.

Pitzen is currently at the Clark County Detention facility awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.