Oshkosh: Student records found in dumpster while cleaning out former school

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Area School District is investigating a data breach after old student records were found in a dumpster outside of the former Smith Elementary School.

According to district officials, staff has been cleaning out the former school over the last several months.

They say a comprehensive process to ensure usable furniture and other items were repurposed and transported to other Oshkosh schools while disposing of unusable items.

This process reportedly included properly handling student records and shredding materials when necessary.

District officials report a community member notified them of old student records being found in one of the dumpsters at the former school.

“We immediately took steps to secure the dumpsters and the records. After examining the records and determining that they should not have been placed in the dumpster, we implemented our records breach protocol,” says the school district.

An internal investigation showed a small number of records that were to be transferred for storage were inadvertently thrown away.

According to officials, a vast majority of records were handled properly. Records found in the dumpster and other usable items have reportedly been secured.

Officials say they regret this mistake, “but can assure the community that this situation is being taken seriously.”

The district says they continue to investigate and review its data breach protocols.