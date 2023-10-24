OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh North High School has a new way to honor veterans thanks to the hard work of some of its students.

Through student-led fundraising over the last two years, the school raised enough money to add flagpoles and plaques to its veteran’s courtyard. On Tuesday afternoon during a ceremony, students and sponsors of the project raised those flags for the first time.

“It brings a warm feeling to me that we can show our gratitude to those who have served,” said Oshkosh North High School senior Carson Steinbeck.

The students worked hard to secure community sponsors and donors. A spokeswoman for the district said they collected $15,000 across two years to make this project possible.

The school was able to add flagpoles, flags, and plaques to the veteran’s courtyard using that money. There are nine flags: an American flag, a Wisconsin flag, an MIA/POW flag, and flags honoring branches of the military.

Students from Oshkosh North High School’s communities program led this project. where students can complete projects that improve their communities.

“They should really be well known because of the service they have done for our country,” said Anabel Mitchell. “North is really important to me I’m always wanting to make it a better place for students, faculty and honor those who have been here (and served in the military).”

Several dozen local veterans were in attendance.

“This is great to see the younger generation stepping up and respecting us for what we did for our country,” said Duane Canon who is the president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 437 Oshkosh.