OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The largest dog park in Winnebago County hosted a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday.

The ceremony for Best Friends Dog Park featured the unveiling of a refurbished memorial area and a brand-new dog tunnel.

The renovations were done by a small group of students from Oshkosh North High School as part of a Communities program.

The group of high school students worked on the park over the last semester, in partnership with Adam Breest, the Director of Parks and Expo Center at Winnebago County, and Friends of the Winnebago County Dog Parks, Inc.

The Best Friends Dog Park is one of two county-owned dog parks in the area. It is located in the Winnebago County Community Park and covers nine acres of fenced-in area.

Aspects of the dog park include: