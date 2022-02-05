Oshkosh takes advantage of frigid weather with pond hockey tourney; ice fishing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-When you have a large frozen Lake Winnebago you might as well have some fun on it.

“It’s fun to get out here with all of the guys in a different atmosphere and get back to your roots when you were a kid,” says pond hockey player Tony Olson.

“I think it’s just everybody trying to relive their childhood and get together with their friends,” says another pond hockey player named Ken Walters.

Saturday was Oshkosh’s annual Winter Fisheree put on by the Otter Street Fishing Club. The festivities include a pond hockey tournament and ice fishing competition.

Kuether was in charge of organizing the pond hockey tournament.

“This is the highlight of my year every year,” says Keuther.

Ice fishers on Saturday have an opportunity to register the fish they catch and can win prizes.

“You get time with your friends and family and camaraderie with people around you,” says Tyler Rumlow who says he is a member of the Otter Street Fishing Club and participated in the ice-fishing competition on Saturday. He caught an eight-inch perch.