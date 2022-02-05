Oshkosh takes advantage of frigid weather with pond hockey tourney; ice fishing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-When you have a large frozen Lake Winnebago you might as well have some fun on it.

“It’s fun to get out here with all of the guys in a different atmosphere and get back to your roots when you were a kid,” says pond hockey player Tony Olson.

“I think it’s just everybody trying to relive their childhood and get together with their friends,” says another pond hockey player named Ken Walters.

Saturday was Oshkosh’s annual Winter Fisheree put on by the Otter Street Fishing Club. The festivities include a pond hockey tournament and ice fishing competition.

Kuether was in charge of organizing the pond hockey tournament.

“This is the highlight of my year every year,” says Keuther.

Ice fishers on Saturday have an opportunity to register the fish they catch and can win prizes.

“You get time with your friends and family and camaraderie with people around you,” says Tyler Rumlow who says he is a member of the Otter Street Fishing Club and participated in the ice-fishing competition on Saturday. He caught an eight-inch perch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: Springs, NHM advance to Badgerland title game; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Appleton North knocks off another ranked foe; FVA, FRCC highlights

Freedom grabs statement win, Xavier continues surge

Green Bay women knock off Youngstown State in double overtime

Timber Rattlers: MiLB provides housing

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again