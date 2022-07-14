OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – About one month ago, Local 5’s Danielle Zulkosky visited the City of Oshkosh after $10.35 million was awarded to combat homelessness through building tiny homes.

On Thursday, Local 5 News was out checking in on the project and met up with Will Deppiesse, the President of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation.

Deppiesse confirmed to Local 5 News that the very first prototype house is currently under construction. The prototype will be used to be shown to the community as well as contractors who may be interested in helping out with the project.

The tiny homes are designed to help out struggling families and will accommodate two to four occupants.

“In the past ten years, we’ve averaged over 175 homeless children in the Oshkosh Area School District,” said Deppiesse. “As of a couple of months ago, we had 49 families who were approved for rental assistance but didn’t have a place to go into. So there is an absolute need for affordable housing for families in this community.”

The 32 units of these homes will be centered around a community center. The community center will have laundry units and a larger kitchen. It will also be the location of programming for the residents, which will be provided by non-profits in the area.

Each home is just under 400 square feet, and they include a patio area, a kitchen, a living room area, 1 full bathroom, a bedroom and a bunk area.

“Generally, you don’t go homeless overnight, and you don’t get out of homelessness overnight either, it’s a process, (these homes) are meant as a transitional period,” stated Deppiesse.