Oshkosh Veterans remember events of Pearl Harbor with ceremony

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a day that was once famously described as a date which will live in infamy.

December 7th marks Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a day to remember and honor those who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago. To recognize the day, a special ceremony took place- hosted by the Oshkosh AMVets Post 7.

Local veterans gathered for the ceremony, beginning at 7:55 this morning- a time that holds significance as it marks the exact time when the attack took place in 1941. Names of those Wisconsin service members who lost their lives that day were announced, each to the sound of a bell as is tradition. The service also included the playing of taps as well as a rifle salute.

“It’s important that people learn the history, they know the history, and keep the history alive,” says Jeff Bedward, Post Commander for the AMVets Post 7. “As long as we keep saying their names, they’ll live forever. I think that’s a very important thing for any event, any way of life. Not just military, but anything- it’s important to remember.”

There are already plans in store for next year’s event, with hopes of hosting more veterans to witness the ceremony. Those with the AMVets mentioned they plan to start hosting a ceremony on September 11th as well.