OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 60th Annual Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show is happening at the EAA Grounds. This year’s event features 400 different exhibitors.

The event was on hiatus for the past two years due to the pandemic. Coordinators for this year’s event are excited to welcome back the community. They are anticipating over 20,000 visitors over the next three days.

WPS Show gives people a chance to explore the latest in agriculture while also getting a chance to interact with businesses. Service Motor Company has four exhibits throughout the grounds. Sales Manager, Josh Muszynski says they are looking forward to showcasing their new equipment and being back at the show.

The WPS Farm Show held its’ first show in 1961 and has continually added more exhibitors every year. Patz Corporation is an original exhibitor and a family-owned business that sells equipment all over the country. Their farm machinery is constantly evolving, but they say coming to events like this helps them grow as a company.

The WPS Farm Show is being held Tuesday, March 29th-Thursday, March 31st. Doors open at 9 a.m. and admission is free to the public. For more information, you can visit their website.