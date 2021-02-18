Oshkosh West student to represent Wisconsin in US Senate Youth Program

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh West High School student Anika Larson is one of only two students that was selected to represent Wisconsin as a part of the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

According to a release, Larson will learn alongside 103 students from around the country. Larson will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

“I am honored to be representing Wisconsin and so grateful for this opportunity. It truly means the world,” says Larson.

The USSYP is a week-long educational experience and scholarship that is sponsored by the United States Senate for those interesting in a public service career. Students that are selected attend ‘Washington Week’ where they get to know the ins and outs of the federal government along with meeting members of the U.S. Congress.

Officials say Washington Week will be held virtually this year from Mar. 14-17.

When not being selected to represent Wisconsin, Larson, who is a junior, is the vice president of the Oshkosh West Student Council and is the co-founder of Let’s Vote Wisconsin.

Let’s Vote Wisconsin is a youth voting initiative with a mission to empower K-12 students to become educated voters in elections.

“We are so proud of Anika and her incredible accomplishment,” says Erin Kohl, Principal of Oshkosh West High School.