Oshkosh West students and faculty return to school after stabbing incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Students once again returned to class at Oshkosh West High School for the first time in three days after the events that unfolded Tuesday morning.

Oshkosh Area Public Schools decided to close the high school for two, full school days after a 16-year-old student stabbed a school resource officer. The events that unfolded Tuesday resulted in Officer Mike Wissink and the student being sent to the hospital.

Students turned up to school this morning periodically, walking back through the front doors ready to resume class. Parents were given the option to have their children stay home from school, district-wide. The school welcomed back those returning students and staff with ‘Wildcat Strong’ bracelets, notebooks and a breakfast. Several individuals and businesses from the community showed their support by donating all of the food and beverages.

MOMENTS AGO: Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Superintendent of Oshkosh Area School District, addresses media ahead of Oshkosh West High School’s reopening. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Friday, December 6, 2019

According to school officials, the school needed the extra day-off with staff so as to make sure they were prepared, both mentally and physically, to return to school.

“We are truly in that healing process at this point in time and

we’re going to persevere and we will become a stronger community as a result of this,” said Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Superintendent of Oshkosh Area School District.

Oshkosh West High School welcomed back students and staff with ‘Wildcat Strong’ bracelets, notebooks and breakfast.

“We’re still on the job,” says Dean Smith, Chief of Oshkosh Police. “We’re here today, we were here last night, we were here the day before, we’re going to be here tomorrow, we’re going to be here next week. We’re always going to be here and we’re going to be watching out and doing what we can

to ensure that your kids are safe and hopefully make you feel a little more comfortable than you were earlier this week.”

Officer Wissink fired his weapon after being stabbed, striking the student once. The student was arrested by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and is currently in the Winnebago County Jail. The incident caused some students to flee the school while others waited, barricaded in classrooms until they were evacuated by police.

Several individuals and businesses from the community showed their support by donating all of the food and beverages.

Students were allowed back in the building yesterday to retrieve any items they had to leave behind. They only had a short window to do so, from noon until about 2 p.m., but students seemed to agree that walking back into the building after everything that happened is surreal.

Dr. Cartwright said there will be extra security at the school after today for students as long as necessary for them to “feel secure.” The school also stated there will be continued counseling for students, faculty and families.