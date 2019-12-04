Oshkosh West students return to classes Friday, all others on Thursday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Area School District says students at Oshkosh West High School will return to class on Friday while all other Oshkosh schools will reopen on Thursday.

Officials with the school district say that “While we do not have all of the answers and information that families and the community may be looking for at this time, please know that the District will continue to communicate on a regular basis and as soon as possible. Additionally, a crisis response webpage is available on the OASD homepage at www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us/ and is updated in real-time.”

Zero hour classes are canceled for Friday.

Oshkosh West staff will be coming together on Thursday to work together to ensure that the school is prepared to welcome and support students as they return on Friday.

OASD has added the following notes for Oshkosh West students:

Retrieving Student Belongings – Thursday: West students and parents/guardians can access the building on Thursday, December 5 between Noon and 2 p.m. to retrieve any personal belongings in classrooms. Please enter through Door # 24 and go directly to the 2nd-hour classroom or location to retrieve belongings. Oshkosh West staff will be present to assist.

– Thursday: West students and parents/guardians can access the building on Thursday, December 5 between Noon and 2 p.m. to retrieve any personal belongings in classrooms. Please enter through Door # 24 and go directly to the 2nd-hour classroom or location to retrieve belongings. Oshkosh West staff will be present to assist. Counseling Services – Thursday: Counseling services will be available at Oshkosh West High School in the media center from Noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. Students and families are encouraged to access counseling if additional supports are needed.

– Thursday: Counseling services will be available at Oshkosh West High School in the media center from Noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. Students and families are encouraged to access counseling if additional supports are needed. Athletic Practices and Events – Thursday: Athletic practices and events will resume Thursday afternoon as scheduled.

– Thursday: Athletic practices and events will resume Thursday afternoon as scheduled. Resuming Classes – Friday: Classes at Oshkosh West will resume on Friday, December 6, 2019, with 1st-hour. Zero hour classes are canceled for Friday. Any students who do not have a 1st-hour class in their schedule are welcome to gather in the O Room during 1st-hour.

– Friday: Classes at Oshkosh West will resume on Friday, December 6, 2019, with 1st-hour. Zero hour classes are canceled for Friday. Any students who do not have a 1st-hour class in their schedule are welcome to gather in the O Room during 1st-hour. Ongoing Support – Friday and Ongoing: As the Oshkosh West school community returns to classes on Friday, please know that additional resources will be in place to ensure that all students and staff are supported as the healing process begins. OASD administration has been working to support staff and students so that the entire team is able to support the school community. Please know that there will also be increased police presence at West and throughout the District on Friday.

“Because it is difficult to predict how individuals will react to a traumatic event, the District is prepared to support students and staff in their varied responses. Additional resources are also available online at www.oshkosh.k12.wi.us/district/student-services/mental-health-resources. Additionally, numerous mental health resources are in place throughout the district. If your child expresses concerns to you or you notice concerning behavior and believe that your child needs to talk with a counselor, please reach out to your child’s principal,” officials with the school district go on to say.

“Once again, the entire OASD community is deeply saddened to have been touched by such a traumatic experience. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and our schools and district have a comprehensive emergency response plan in place to navigate safety situations. The district is grateful to our students, staff, families, and the entire community for coming together to support one another during this difficult time. Additionally, the District is grateful for the ongoing support and partnership of local law enforcement. As we progress through this healing process we know that we will persevere and become a stronger community.”