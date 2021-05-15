Oshkosh West to host COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) in conjunction with the Winnebago County Health Department is expanding community access to its COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-in Clinic.

According to the District, the clinic will take place on May 20 at Oshkosh West High School located on 375 N Eagle Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials note that the vaccine will be free and no appointment, identification, or insurance will be required.

The District reports that the vaccination clinic will be open to anyone ages 12 and older, however, children under 18 are required to have a parent/guardian-signed consent form and/or a parent/guardian present.

At the vaccine clinic, residents under 18 will be given Pfizer whereas those 18 and older will be given a choice of available vaccine based on supply. A follow-up clinic for the second Pfizer dose is set to take place on June 10 at Oshkosh West.

Officials note that there will be a limited supply of 300 vaccine doses available and that the clinic will run on a first-come, first-served basis. The District is asking that those accessing the vaccine clinic arrive no earlier than 3:45 p.m. once school has dismissed. Parking is available in the lot at the corner of Taft Avenue and Eagle Street, and attendees should enter via Door #24, near the gym.

Individuals cannot be vaccinated at this clinic if they have had an observed allergic reaction to any injectable medication or vaccination, or if they have received any vaccine, including the flu vaccine, within the last 14 days.

Officials are asking attendees to fill out a consent form in advance of their vaccination. For more information, click here.