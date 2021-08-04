FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh woman arrested for allegedly attempting to hire someone to commit a homicide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 39-year-old woman is under arrest after she allegedly attempted to hire a person to commit homicide.

The Oshkosh Police Department received information that a woman from Oshkosh attempted to hire a person to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide. During the investigation, the 39-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday, August 3 around 8 p.m. near Jackson Street and County Rd Y.

No one was injured during the arrest, and the targeted victim was not injured.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, you’re encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department.

