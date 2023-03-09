OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old Oshkosh woman recently entered a Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NGI) plea after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a pair of scissors 19 times after seeing a ‘dark figure.’

Court documents show that Morgan T. Lund was in court on March 6 for an arraignment hearing where she pleaded Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity. This stems from an incident on February 18, where she allegedly attacked the father of her child.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, on February 18, 2023, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to a residence on the 500 block of Jefferson Street for a disturbance at around 8:00 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a young man who directed them upstairs, where the disturbance occurred. There, they found the woman, identified as Lund, applying pressure to her boyfriend’s upper chest or right shoulder area.

Lund alleges that she thought she saw something and also told officers that she was afraid there was “something wrong with [her] head.” Lund continued to tell police that for roughly six months to a year, she’d been dreaming of a figure that was dark in color and clearly not a person.

That morning, she had thought that her boyfriend was yelling at their child, and while dreaming, Lund alleges that she saw the dark figure on top of the boyfriend and was attacking him.

In reality, the boyfriend stated he was sleeping on the couch when Lund allegedly started attacking with a pair of scissors. It was not until the boyfriend started screaming and fighting back that she realized there was not a figure and she was, in fact, stabbing the boyfriend.

The criminal complaint alleges that as soon as Lund snapped out of it, she put the scissors down and began rendering aid to the boyfriend, who had 19 stab wounds to his back, right shoulder, chest, face, and both hands.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he received stitches and staples for the stab wounds. He told officers that he did not know why Lund attacked him but alleged his relationship was “very abusive.”

Authorities say that the two recently ended a three-year relationship, and the victim had been sleeping on the couch, allowing Lund to have the bedroom.

She is being charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, Domestic Abuse Assessments Felony Up to 60 years in prison.



Lund is due back in court on April 13 for further proceedings.

No additional details were given. Local 5 News will continue to follow this case and provide updates as things progress.