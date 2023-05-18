CADOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh woman was arrested after a K9 alerted officers of narcotics in a vehicle during a traffic stop in western Wisconsin.

According to the Cadott Police Department, officers were sent to a traffic complaint on State Highway 29 from County Highway J. The involved vehicle was allegedly deviating from the lane of traffic, and the caller was concerned the operator might’ve been impaired.

Cadott Police officers located the vehicle on State Highway 29 and made contact with the driver at River County Plaza in the Village of Cadott.

Several illegal items were seized from Dawn Hase of Oshkosh. (Cadott Police Department)

After speaking with the driver, a K9 from the Stanley Police Department alerted its handler of the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A subsequent search was conducted, and several illegal items were seized.

The driver, identified as Dawn Hase of Oshkosh, was taken into custody and booked into the Chippewa County Jail on the following charges:

Felony Bail Jumping

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine 3g-10g

Felony Possession w/Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Repeater

Officers say an additional charge was added after Hase attempted to enter the Chippewa County Jail with concealed narcotic drugs.

No additional details were provided.