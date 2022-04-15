OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh woman received her sentence after she was found guilty of trying to hire a hit man to kill someone.

According to court records, 39-year-old Melissa Smith was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. She will have four years of extended supervision once she is released.

Smith was charged with Solicitation of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide. Back in 2021, Smith tried to hire a person to kill another individual.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith was upset with her ex-boyfriend who told police about her drug dealing. The complaint did not identify the ex-boyfriend by name.

Smith was caught on record offering an informant $500 or forgiving a $520 debt the informant owed her in exchange for killing the ex-boyfriend.

The Associated Press contributed to this story