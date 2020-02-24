Live Now
A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh’s 4Imprint evacuated for strange odor, found to be fertilizer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 600 employees at 4Imprint in downtown Oshkosh was evacuated after a strange odor was detected around 10 a.m.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, employees were advised to wait in the nearby Oshkosh Convention Center while crews investigated.

Authorities say the odor was not a gas leak, but instead, fertilizer that someone sprayed on some plants in the building.

Oshkosh Fire says the odor apparently made its way throughout the building through the air ventilation system.

Employees have since returned to work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories