Oshkosh’s 4Imprint evacuated for strange odor, found to be fertilizer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 600 employees at 4Imprint in downtown Oshkosh was evacuated after a strange odor was detected around 10 a.m.

According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, employees were advised to wait in the nearby Oshkosh Convention Center while crews investigated.

Authorities say the odor was not a gas leak, but instead, fertilizer that someone sprayed on some plants in the building.

Oshkosh Fire says the odor apparently made its way throughout the building through the air ventilation system.

Employees have since returned to work.