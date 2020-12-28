FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh’s Christmas tree curbside collection beginning soon

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh Sanitation Division announced that residential curbside Christmas tree collection will be starting the week of Jan. 4.

Officials say the collection will take place on its regularly scheduled garbage collection day the weeks of Jan. 4 through Jan. 8 and Jan. 18 through Jan. 22.

City officials share residents should note:

  • Trees must be removed from plastic bags.
  • Place trees on the terrace or driveway apron, no later than 7 a.m. on your scheduled garbage collection day.
  • Artificial or flocked trees will not be collected.
  • Remove all decorations, lights, and the tree stand.
  • Trees must not be buried by snow.
  • Christmas wreaths, garlands, or swags that contain a metal frame and artificial trees should be placed in the garbage cart.
  • Trees may also be dropped off at the city’s Yard Waste Drop-off Site. A permit is required to use the city’s Yard Waste Drop-off Site.
  • Winter hours are in effect from Dec. 1 to March 31.

Winter hours for the Drop-off Site are 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on the weekends and on holidays.

