Oshkosh's newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’.

Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.

Those looking for pizza that is nothing like anything else in the area can find it at Parm WI. The restaurant says it has house-made Neapolitan-style dough as well as fresh house-made mozzarella.

While the location on the corner of 803 Otter Avenue is currently Parm WI’s only spot, there are aspirations of opening another one.

This is a lifelong dream. Last summer we started with Pop-Up Dinners, which led to a Pop-Up restaurant, which led to this place! Andrew Saray

Saray said that he doesn’t make a ‘normal’ pizza and has combined all of his experience as a chef to put his own twist on pizza. A quick look at Parm WI’s Facebook gives a good glimpse into the delectable creations that can be ordered.

Pizza isn’t the only item on the menu as salads and appetizers are also available.