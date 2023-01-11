OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve.

The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The installation of the new water valve will result in a water outage for businesses and residents in the area. The repair is expected to take up to five hours.

The installation will take place at the Sterns Drive and West Snell Road intersection. This area is currently closed for construction.

Officials say that water will be restored to the affected properties as soon as possible.

No additional information was provided.