Oshkosh’s rescheduled Country USA announces lineup

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The lineup for the rescheduled Country USA has been announced.

The Hypervibe Team announced the music festival would be postponed to August 13-15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, an updated line-up has been released.

On Thursday, August 13, performing artists will include Toby Kieth, Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, and Grand Union.

On Friday, Thomas Rhett, LOCASH, and Nashville Pipeline are scheduled to perform.

Kane Brown, Chris Lane, and Dylan Scott are scheduled for Sunday performances.

For a full line-up, visit countryusaoshkosh.com.

