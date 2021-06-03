Oshkosh’s YMCA preparing for annual ‘Mud Run’ and ‘Family Fun Fest’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Y will be hosting their 6th annual Mud Run and first-ever Family Fun Fest on Sunday at the 20th Avenue Center YMCA.

The organization has been planning for months. The Mud Run is a part of their yearly campaign to raise more money to help families and those in the community who are in need. All proceeds from the event go directly to Oshkosh’s YMCA.

This year the organization will be keeping protocols in place to keep everyone safe. They will break the run into 3 groups to keep everyone properly distanced and safe.

The organizers are looking forward to welcoming their new event, Family Fun Fest. The festival was a concept the Oshkosh Y came up with after noticing families were spending time after the Mud Run at the Y. The fest will be free to the public and will include games, food, and music.

The YMCA says this will kick off a summer season full of events that will help them raise more funding for scholarships and programs for the Y. For more information on the YMCA, visit their website.