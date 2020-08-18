OSMS recognizing month of August as Ambulatory Surgical Center Awareness Month

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – August is Ambulatory Surgical Center Awareness Month and right now the centers are providing surgeries at almost half the cost of hospitals.

This can help employers save money by partnering with centers such as OSMS. ASCs, or Ambulatory Surgical Centers, like OSMS are helping both patients and employers save money when it comes to surgery.

ASCs provide surgeries at almost half the cost of hospitals while still providing the same high standard of care. With the total number of knee replacements expected to increase by 673%- reaching 3.48 million- by the year 2030, it couldn’t come at a more reasonable time.

“The cost savings is tremendous,” says Amanda Sosnosky, Administrator of Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center. “The same procedure done in a hospital setting, perhaps with the same surgeon as in our setting or any ambulatory surgery center setting, is usually at least a 40% discount on cost not only to the patient but the employer, the insurer and so on.”

Some of the surgeries performed at ASCs include, but are not limited to, orthopedic specialized surgery- hand, wrist, fracture care, knee scope, ACL injuries, shoulder injuries, rotator cuffs, sports-related injuries.

“Especially now with Covid, everybody in healthcare and around the country we’re all just really doing what we do everyday,” said Sosnosky. “We’re going to provide the safest possible care to our patients and we follow the recommended guidelines that are out there for us- from our associations, from an infection prevention and things like that.”

OSMS will be opening its second ASC in the Fox Valley this November. You can find more information about OSMS online right here.