OSMS specialists offering safety tips to bow hunters for hunting season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although gun season isn’t until November, bow hunting is in full swing across the state.

Specialists at OSMS of Green Bay are already starting to see bow hunters, treating them for injuries. If you think about the basic actions of shooting a bow, you’ll understand why upper extremity conditions are some of the most commonly diagnosed injuries among bow hunters.

The rotator cuff, arthroscopic repairs and injuries to the forearm are common sites doctors at OSMS see during bow hunting season. Quite a lot of the upper body is used during the activity- from pulling back with the fingers and arm, rotating through the shoulder, to holding and releasing an arrow. The good news is there are a few solutions bow hunters can take with them to feel prepared when they head out to the woods.

First, specialists recommend hunting during the day as opposed to at night. Doing so will help with visibility and prevent any potential hazards of falling out of a hunting blind. Specialists also recommend becoming acclimated with your hunting gear. Understanding how your bow operates and becoming comfortable with its restrictions will make it easier on one’s body.

