Osprey shot, killed in Oconto County, DNR asks for public’s help in investigation

BRAZEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help in connection with an illegal shooting of an osprey in Oconto County in early April.

Wardens say the osprey was found, injured, at around 4 p.m. on Springside Road in the Town of Brazeau. The osprey was taken to a rehabber, but died a few days later.

The DNR says exams show the bird had been shot in the wing.

Because osprey are a protected species in Wisconsin, shooting one can cost you up to $2,327 in penalities and a 3-year revocation of all hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the WDNR Violation Hotline, 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. Confidentially report suspected wildlife, recreational and environmental violations. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.