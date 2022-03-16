BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just like the music itself, radio has changed.

“When we first started, we were playing CDs,” said Otis Day, who recently announced he is leaving WIXX-FM in Green Bay. “When we first started, cell phones and texting were really just getting started.”

Since 1997, Day has been a fixture on the airwaves in Northeast Wisconsin.

“The cool thing about WIXX is the listeners still participate like they did in the ’80s and ’90s. They still call in, they do contests, and I think part of it is because we’re live 24-7,” added Day.

That, in itself, is a rarity for radio in 2022.

“We still get to talk and do some things, for the most part, a monkey could do this now,” joked Day.

After a quarter-of-a-century in radio here, he is about to do a “180” in his career path.

“Right now, I work a bunch of jobs,” Day said. “I do things for the radio station on the side that are like part-time jobs almost.”

He’s trading in his microphone for a car lot.

“I’m going to help people get into the vehicle they need, and I’d love to be able to do that,” he added. “It’s going to be rewarding because it’s going to be challenging because it’s different.”

The larger-than-life personality has one final thought for his faithful fans.

“I don’t know if listeners know, or have any idea, how much I care about this radio station. I have a lot of passion for this station. And I think that to me is what I’m leaving at the door as I walk out.”

His last day on the air is Friday, March 18. He is also welcoming people to send him a farewell message at otisdayshow@gmail.com.