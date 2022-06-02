DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists in De Pere may notice a higher amount of police near crosswalk areas, as the department is trying to raise awareness about pedestrian safety.

The De Pere Police Department says it plans to do Pedestrian Safety Patrols at local Crosswalks on June 2. Authorities say that a ‘few dozen’ traffic stops are normally made, with most drivers getting warnings. However, a few citations are given to those who ‘blow through the crosswalk’.

The patrols are part of Operation: Frogger which is designed to increase awareness about pedestrian safety. Even though a higher amount of officers will be at crosswalks, De Pere Police says it is not trying to hand out more tickets.

Our goal is NOT to issue tickets! In fact our goal is to get to the point where we don’t even need to raise pedestrian awareness. De Pere Police Department on Facebook

Officials want drivers to yield to pedestrians in marked and unmarked crosswalks. Pedestrians are also asked to give drivers enough time and space to yield before entering a crosswalk.

Back in 2019, 48 drivers were pulled over and seven citations were handed out.