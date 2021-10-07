‘Our Green Bay Coloring Book’ features activities, iconic sites drawn by kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking through the eyes of a child may be easier than you think. With the help of a local club, a group of kids have utilized their artistic skills to create a unique book that highlights the Green Bay area.

According to a release, nearly 90 kids were involved in bringing “Our Green Bay Coloring Book” to life – featuring a variety of activities and iconic sites around Green Bay. Over the course of five months, organizers say the diverse young artists were able to identify places in the community that holds personal significance for them.

How did they make it?

Under the direction of Craig Knitt, kids were able to create the book through arts programming at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

High impact experiences, such as participating in the creation of the coloring book, have been shown to enhance academic success, build good character and leadership skills, and promote a healthy lifestyle, explains organizers at the Boys & Girls Club.

Courtesy: Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

Specifically, club officials say students explored the creative process and focused on illustration, activity development, and graphic design techniques while creating the coloring book.

If you look inside at the pages, you might be able to see a few familiar places. The coloring book spotlights a few community partners, such as:

National Railroad Museum

NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Bay Beach Amusement Park

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay

Neville Public Museum

Oneida Nation Museum

Heritage Hill State Park

Green Bay Botanical Garden

Pamperin Park

Baird Creek Trail

Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau

Where can you get one?

Want to take a look at the artwork of these young community leaders? You can find the book at Boys & Girls Club Clubhouses and organizations featured in the book. If you can’t get a physical copy, you can download one by visiting here.