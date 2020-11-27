‘Our hearts are heavy’: Lawrence firefighters say after woman collides with fire truck, dies

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence firefighters are extending their “deepest sympathy” to the family of an Appleton woman who died after colliding with a parked fire truck earlier this week.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hobart Lawrence police and fire units were working to clear a crash that happened on I-41 southbound near County Highway S in the Town of Lawrence.

A Ford Escape, driven by a 29-year-old Appleton woman, collided with the back end of a parked Lawrence Fire truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, the Lawrence Fire Department released the following statement:

As many of you have heard one of our fire apparatus was struck by a vehicle while performing scene safety on Interstate 41 this past Wednesday night. We were operating at another vehicle accident with injuries when this crash occurred. The Lawrence Fire Dept. extends its deepest sympathy to the family involved and know our hearts are heavy. This crash has not only damaged one of our apparatus, but has also taken an emotional toll on our members. It will take time for our members and the family to heal. Please keep all in your thoughts and prayers. This unfortunate crash is another example of why we plead and beg you, the drivers on the road, when you come upon emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or highway maintenance to please slow down and move over. What took only seconds to unfold can never be undone.

The initial crash, as well as the second, closed a portion of I-41 for almost seven hours.