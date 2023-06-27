DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fourth of July celebrations started a little early in De Pere at Our Lady Lourdes Parish, where members participated in a luncheon with bingo.

Local 5 News caught up with Robin Therese, a Pastor Associate at the Parish, who explained the sense of community during events like these is so important to parishioners.

“That’s what our church is about, it’s what our country is about, and we want to foster that community and connections with each other,” explained Therese. “Many of these people, they’re over 50, so most of them have had experience with wars, and they know what it’s about to experience the freedoms.”

The group served brats, played a few rounds of bingo with some great prizes, and even joined together to sing some patriotic songs.

Although the event has concluded, Therese says that they’re always looking for new friendly faces to participate in events like this.

“Come celebrate our church community with each other,” added Therese. “This is a time to give praise and thanks for all that we have. Many people in our world don’t have that, and there are a lot of wars still going on.”

Our Lady Lourdes Parish Family officials say they try to do themed events every month.