DE PERE, WI (WFRV) -What a celebration it was in De Pere Tuesday afternoon!

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church held an early Fourth of July luncheon with all-American favorites from hot dogs to brats to apple pie.

There was also some bingo with American-themed prizes.

Most seemed to enjoy the chance to come together as a community and foster a connection with one another.

“Most of them have had experiences with wars,” explained Pastor Associate Robin Therese. “They’ve had experiences with children or spouses going off to war. They know what it’s about, to appreciate the freedom, and they’ve come through a lot. They have lots of stories and we want to appreciate their stories and celebrate them.”

The church wasn’t able to hold a celebration on the fourth, so they hope this will inspire ideas for when parishioners spend time with family.

They call it beer, brats, and bingo but the food was only a tiny part of the gathering.

You could tell this was about friendship and faith.

Everybody got into the spirit and was dripping in red, white, and blue!

Then when the piano playing started, most everyone joined in a rousing sing-along of the country’s most patriotic songs.

“I think it brings a sense of community,” added Therese, “Which is what our church is about. It’s what our country is about.”

A time to share stories with good old American home cooking in De Pere.

Happy Birthday, America!