Our Savior Lutheran Church to organize donations for Afghan refugees in Fort McCoy

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Our Savior Lutheran Church in Green Bay is teaming up with Faith and Pilgrim Lutheran Churches to collect donations to send to Fort McCoy to help Afghan refugees.

Pastor Richard Schultz of Our Savior Lutheran Church said, “They’re all coming with next to nothing, whatever they had on their backs, whenever they were wearing on the way out in that terrible event and so now the community is surrounding them with ways to be able to bring them support”

They are collecting non perishable food items, baby supplies, toiletries; all items, including clothing, must be new.

Pastor Joshua Errer of Faith Lutheran Church said, “Our Savior talked to us, reached out to us regarding the opportunity to be a donation site. We said absolutely this can be something that we can do in order to help those who are being re-settled here in Wisconsin, coming here looking for a place to be as they are having to leave their own homes.”

Organizers at our Savior Lutheran Church said the donations are just the beginning. They’re hoping to fill an entire moving truck before it leaves for Fort McCoy on September 13th or 14th.

Pastor Schultz said, “They’re human. There is no distinction between any person no matter what nation they can’t come from when a human is a need we should we should direct our attention to those people.”

The pastors said that while there is need all over the country this is one way they can help those in need.

You can find more information on how to donate on their website.

The full list of items they are collecting is below.