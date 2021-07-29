Out of 244 U.S. cities selected for AARP Grant aimed to improve communities, 3 were in N.E. Wisconsin

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Six Wisconsin communities are among 244 across the country that will receive 2021 Community Challenge grants totaling more than $3.2 million, AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson announced Wednesday.

According to AARP, grantees in Wisconsin and across the country will implement quick-action projects to promote livable communities by improving housing, transportation, public spaces, civic engagement, and connection with family, friends, and neighbors. Soon, these changes will be heading to three Northeastern Wisconsin cities.

AARP officials report the Farmory in Green Bay is set to receive a $15,000 grant that will go toward the installation of an indoor aquaponics system that will allow for the growth and harvesting of fresh food all year long.

In Appleton, AARP says that the Creative Downtown Appleton, Inc. will receive a $20,836 grant that will help the organization create a new parklet equipped with solar lights, art, a bike rack, and a hand sanitizer station that will provide accessible public seating on College Avenue.

Finally, the Chilton Public Library will receive an $18,911 grant to install bilingual stories at walkable locations around the community. Other Wisconsin communities that will receive grants this year include:

The City of Ashland will receive a $10,000 grant that will enable the city to install Victorian-style wooden benches – decorated by local artists – in the city’s downtown.

City of La Crosse Planning Department – Volunteers will participate in walking tours to assess accessibility and make location recommendations for the installation of ramps using an $11,060 grant.

City of Madison – An underused path between a community school and park will be remodeled into a welcoming gateway with solar lighting, native plants, wayfinding signage and accessible seating, thanks to a $12,000 grant.

“All the Wisconsin communities chosen as grant winners this year showed high levels of creativity, innovation, and a desire to help their residents live comfortably and age with dignity in their own cities, towns, and villages,” said AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson.

Officials expect all of the projects to be completed by November 10, 2021.