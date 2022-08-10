RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin is temporarily closed for swimming after ‘high levels’ of E. coli were found in the water.

Racine County Parks posted on its Facebook page that Quarry Lake is temporarily closed for swimming. The temporary closure started on August 9.

Beach testing that was done on August 8 resulted in ‘poor’ beach water quality. Out of the seven beaches that are tested, only Quarry Lake Park Beach’s water quality is ‘poor’.

Officials did say there would be an update posted when the water is reopened.

The presence of E. coli in swimming areas reportedly means that other disease-causing microorganisms could be present as well.