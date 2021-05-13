‘Out of this world’: SpaceX to test internet service in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), announced the launch of a pilot program to test SpaceX’s Starlink.
According to officials, Starlink is a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that can provide high-speed internet in rural areas where broadband is limited or not available. The pilot program is scheduled to run in Eau Claire County.
The pilot project will reportedly provide high-speed internet to 50 rural homes and businesses and is being supported by a $27,500 Capacity Building Grant from the WEDC as well as a group of healthcare providers.
“We know that having access to reliable, affordable internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” says Gov. Evers.
The program is reportedly one year long and Eau Claire County residents will test how well the service performs. The Starlink system uses satellites in a low orbit which can reduce delay/lag.
The WEDC and others are paying for the $499 equipment fee and the $99 a month service fee for each participating household for one year.