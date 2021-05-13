‘Out of this world’: SpaceX to test internet service in Wisconsin

File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan. The train of lights was actually a series of relatively low-flying satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX as part of its Starlink internet service earlier this week. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), announced the launch of a pilot program to test SpaceX’s Starlink.

According to officials, Starlink is a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that can provide high-speed internet in rural areas where broadband is limited or not available. The pilot program is scheduled to run in Eau Claire County.

The pilot project will reportedly provide high-speed internet to 50 rural homes and businesses and is being supported by a $27,500 Capacity Building Grant from the WEDC as well as a group of healthcare providers.

“We know that having access to reliable, affordable internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” says Gov. Evers.

The program is reportedly one year long and Eau Claire County residents will test how well the service performs. The Starlink system uses satellites in a low orbit which can reduce delay/lag.

The WEDC and others are paying for the $499 equipment fee and the $99 a month service fee for each participating household for one year.