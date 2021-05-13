‘Out of this world’: SpaceX to test internet service in Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan. The train of lights was actually a series of relatively low-flying satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX as part of its Starlink internet service earlier this week. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), announced the launch of a pilot program to test SpaceX’s Starlink.

According to officials, Starlink is a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that can provide high-speed internet in rural areas where broadband is limited or not available. The pilot program is scheduled to run in Eau Claire County.

The pilot project will reportedly provide high-speed internet to 50 rural homes and businesses and is being supported by a $27,500 Capacity Building Grant from the WEDC as well as a group of healthcare providers.

“We know that having access to reliable, affordable internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” says Gov. Evers.

The program is reportedly one year long and Eau Claire County residents will test how well the service performs. The Starlink system uses satellites in a low orbit which can reduce delay/lag.

The WEDC and others are paying for the $499 equipment fee and the $99 a month service fee for each participating household for one year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer talks Rodgers, offers advice to QB

Unbeaten Appleton North seeks perfect ending at state boys soccer tournament

NDA boys soccer preps for state soccer

Cam Fuller announced as 15th athletic director for St. Norbert College

Bay Port's Baranczyk eyes strong finish to high school golf career

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL