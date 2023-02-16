OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County have said they have experienced nearly 100 crashes in a matter of a few hours on Thursday evening.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, a tow ban has been issued for Highway 441 and Interstate 41 in all of Outagamie County.

No tow services will operate on these highways unless immediately necessary and requested by emergency services.

In the past few hours, we have experienced nearly 100 crashes and have no less than 25 pending at this time. Response times to minor crashes and non-emergent situations may be delayed. Lt. Nathan Borman, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities are asking everyone to slow down and avoid travel if possible.

No additional information was provided.