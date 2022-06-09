OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department has announced the closure of a bridge on County KK in Wisconsin.

The department first put a weight limit on the bridge over Kankapot Creek in mid-May but now it won’t be accessible to any vehicles.

The bridge can be found approximately 1.7-miles east of WIS 55 in the Town of Buchanan. Drivers can take the following detour: WIS 55 to Outagamie County CE to Brown County D.

Officials say the bridge itself is showing signs of deterioration and is currently scheduled for replacement through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Local Bridge program. The highway department said it chose to close the bridge because it needs repairs.

The closure is estimated to stay in place for about two weeks.