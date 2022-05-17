BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy vehicles are not allowed to cross a local bridge in Outagamie County due to it showing signs of old age.

According to the Outagamie County Highway Department, the bridge on County KK over Kankopot Creek will now have a weight limit of 20 tons and it goes into effect immediately.

The bridge is located approximately 1.7-miles east of WIS 55 in the Town of Buchanan.

Loads that are over the 20-ton weight limit are urged by the department to take one of these two alternate routes:

WIS 55 to Outagamie County CE to Brown County D to the north.

WIS 55 to US 10 to Calumet County D to the south.

Highway officials say the bridge is currently being scheduled for replacement through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Local Bridge program. They explain the weight limit will stay indefinitely.

Is the bridge safe?

The department reports the bridge is expected to be operational until it is replaced and does confirm it is safe.

The replacement is estimated to happen as early as 2023, but is dependent on funding. If you have any questions regarding the bridge, you are asked to call the Highway Department at 920-832-5673.