OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin.

The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on August 3, 2022, and closed for an undetermined amount of time. The bridge was later reopened to a single lane with temporary traffic signals.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region reports repairs and construction will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Other impacts include:

Full closure of southbound I-41 between WIS 55 and County Road CC from 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 through 5 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2. Alternate route: WIS 55 south to County OO west to County N north back to southbound I-41. Southbound I-41 lane closures begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1.

County Road CC over I-41 will be closed Thursday morning, Sept. 1 through noon, Friday, Sept. 2

WIS 55 on-ramp to southbound I-41 will be closed from 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 through 7 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2. Alternate route: WIS 55 south to County OO west to County N north to southbound I-41.

“Crews will remove the damaged girder and install a concrete barrier along the location the girder was removed on County CC,” officials stated.

WisDOT officials said the bridge is anticipated to re-open to two-way traffic by noon on Friday, September 2.

According to a release, the bridge will remain open with reduced shoulders and two-way traffic until it is removed as part of the upcoming I-41 Expansion Project.