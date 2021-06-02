UPDATE: Outagamie Co. crash on WIS 55 cleared, all lanes of traffic open

Jun 2, 2021 5:03 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County Sheriffs Department has cleared the crash on WIS 55 near Kaukauna.

WisDOT says all lanes of traffic are now open.

Original: Outagamie Co. crash closes all lanes going south on WIS 55

Jun 2, 2021 3:40 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Outagamie County is causing road closures going south on WIS 55 near Kaukauna at Greiner Road.

According to WisDOT, the lanes will be blocked for an estimated 2 hours as the crash gets cleared.

The Outagamie County Sheriffs Department is at the scene.

