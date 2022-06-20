I-41 in Outagamie Co. around 6 p.m.

MONDAY 6/20/2022 6:45 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports lanes on I-41 are back open going north at Meade St.

It said the crash is cleared and gave no other updates.

Original: Outagamie Co. crash impacts I-41 traffic

MONDAY 6/20/2022 6:04 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 at Meade St. is slowing down traffic driving north in Outagamie County.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. and will likely take an hour to clear. Until then, the right lane is closed.

I-41 in Outagamie Co. around 6:20 p.m.

I-41 in Outagamie Co. around 6:05 p.m.

I-41 in Outagamie Co. around 6 p.m.

It reports the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.