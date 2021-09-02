Outagamie Co. deer farm tests positive for CWD

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A day after a doe from a deer farm in Langlade County tested positive for the fatal chronic wasting disease (CWD), an entire deer farm in Outagamie County also tested positive for the same disease.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed Thursday that a deer farm in Outagamie County tested positive for CWD. DATCP officials say the farm was already under quarantine after receiving animals from a CWD-affected farm.

The herd consisting of around 30 deer will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted.

According to officials, CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain. Testing for CWD is normally done after the animal has died.

More information regarding CWD can be found on the DATCP’s website.