FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie Co. deer farm tests positive for CWD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CWD in Marinette County

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A day after a doe from a deer farm in Langlade County tested positive for the fatal chronic wasting disease (CWD), an entire deer farm in Outagamie County also tested positive for the same disease.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed Thursday that a deer farm in Outagamie County tested positive for CWD. DATCP officials say the farm was already under quarantine after receiving animals from a CWD-affected farm.

The herd consisting of around 30 deer will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted.

According to officials, CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain. Testing for CWD is normally done after the animal has died.

More information regarding CWD can be found on the DATCP’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week